Missy Peregrym Marks 'Stick It' 15th Anniversary With Special Tribute

✖

Missy Peregrym has had a successful career in film and TV. And on Wednesday, the 38-year-old actress took a look back at her first starring role in a movie. Peregrym went to Instagram to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the gymnastics film Stick It. She starred alongside Vanessa Lengies, Jon Gries and Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges.

"It’s the 15th anniversary of Stick It - a movie I’m still so proud of," Peregrym wrote in the Instagram post. "That was one of the best experiences of my life and I’m filled with love thinking about all those that I worked with. Thank you [Jessica Bendinger] for always believing in me and fighting for me to play Haley." Peregrym went on to thank the fans for their support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missy Peregrym (@mperegrym)

"I have always appreciated the shared love over this film," Peregrym wrote. "You should know that Jess has released a Stick It book that you can buy here! I can’t wait to go through it myself." Stick It was released on April 28, 2006, and Peregrym stars as a former gymnast named Haley who's forced back into the world she let go after getting in trouble with the law. In an interview with liveabout.com, Peregrym talked about the biggest challenge of playing a gymnast.

"It’s so hard to get up every day and be that sore. Because you are so sore, you feel like you’re getting worse and worse," she said. "You want to go in there and be like, "Yeah, I can do all this and all that." But, even in gymnastics, you train and one day you can do every trick and nail everything. By the way, my trick is a spin… But the next day you go in and can’t do anything. "Why can’t I turn?" That’s just the way it is."

Peregrym also talked about working with Bridges. "We wanted to make sure that it was really genuine and real and, by the time you reach the end of the movie, that we both learned from that and encouraged each other to go push the boundaries in an appropriate way," she said." Peregrym went on to star in hit TV series Rookie Blue from 2010-2015. She currently stars in the CBS series FBI as Maggie Bell.