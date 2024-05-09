Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava Also Resigns Following Miss USA Noelia Voigt's Exit

Miss Teen USA announced Wednesday that she will step down from her title just days after Miss USA relinquished her crown. On Wednesday, Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava posted on Instagram that her "personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization."

"After months of grappling with this decision, I have made the choice to resign from the title of Miss Teen USA 2023," Srivastava announced in a statement on her social media account. As the first Mexican-Indian American to hold the role, the high school student from New Jersey won the pageant in September.

"I look forward to the rest of the year as I finish 11th grade as part of the National Honor Society and start the college application process, knowing that my academic career has been defined by my hard work, and my hard work alone," she added. She said her advocacy for education and acceptance will continue along with her work with the Lotus Petal Foundation and Bridge of Books Foundation. An Instagram post from the pageant said it respects Srivastava's decision, considers the well-being of titleholders "a top priority," and would name a successor soon.

Noelia Voigt stepped down as Miss USA on Monday, citing mental health concerns. Venezuelan-American Voigt, from Utah, said when she took the crown in November that she would engage diverse communities nationwide. "Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain," she posted on Instagram."Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth," Voigt wrote.

It was speculated that Voigt was communicating about a non-disclosure agreement with the first letter of each of the first 11 sentences of her statement spelling out "I am silenced." In a post shared by some of Voigt's fellow contestants, they claim "the majority" of the Miss USA 2023 class support her decision to leave. They asked the Miss USA Organization to release Voigt from the NDA statute so that she could freely speak about her experiences.

The resignations, coupled with social media director Claudia Michelle's stepping down last week, have raised questions among fans about pageant culture and whether it needs evolving. Michelle has become more forthcoming about alleged problems within the organization. Taking to Instagram, she wrote that she rejects "workplace toxicity and bullying of any kind."