Cheslie Kryst’s Mom Speaks out on the Former Miss USA Winner’s Death

A day after a coroner confirmed that former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died by suicide, the beauty queen’s mother has released her first official statement. In an Instagram post filled with several photos and a video tribute of the mother-daughter pair, April Simpkins revealed that her family remains devastated by Kryst’s passing. “I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed,” Simpkins began in the post.” She later added: “While her life on this earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories. We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor, and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it – we miss all of her. She was a vital part of our family which makes this loss even more devastating.”

Investigators say Kryst leaped to her death, jumping from the 29th floor of her luxury New York City apartment building. She was 30 years old. Hours before her death, Kryst posted one final message to her own Instagram page, captioning a portrait of herself, “May this day bring you rest and peace,” alongside a heart emoji. She reportedly left all valuables to her mother in a note that omitted any reason for her decision to end her life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But according to Simpkins, Kryst privately struggled, which is something she said she found out about just recently. “In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone – including me, her closest confidant – until very shortly before her death,” her mom wrote.

According to Bridges to Recovery, a mental health facility in Beverly Hills, those who deal with high-functioning depression experience symptoms that are similar to those caused by major depression but are less severe. Symptoms may include changes in eating and sleeping habits, low self-esteem, fatigue, hopelessness, and difficulty concentrating. The symptoms persist on most days, causing a nearly constant low mood that lasts for two years or more. The internal struggle is nearly daily. Treatment is possible through medications and therapy.

Kryst spoke out as a mental health advocate since earning her crown in 2019. She penned an essay for Allure Magazine where she detailed the fears associated with turning 30 last year and what society does to women who age. Kryst also spoke openly about self-care and therapy, noting that she stuck to a rigid schedule that included waking at 6:45 daily, working out often, eating healthy, and speaking with a counselor.

Now, her family is left to pick up the pieces. Kryst was one of six children, and lauded her mother as her best friend. Her mom felt the same.

“To the world, you were a ball of sunshine wrapped in smiles,” her mother wrote. “We talked, FaceTimed or texted one another all day, every day. You were more than a daughter – you were my very best friend. Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious. I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we’ll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace.”

In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to Dress for Success, an organization that helps women dress professionally for the workplace. It’s one of many organizations that Kryst supported.