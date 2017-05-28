Miranda Kerr Marries Snapchat Founder Evan Spiegel in Intimate Ceremony

Miranda Kerr is officially married! According to E! News, Kerr and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel are now husband and wife after tying the knot in front of family and friends at their home in Brentwood, California earlier today.

The wedding was small and had less than 50 guests.

“It was a small intimate wedding!” a source said.

The model announced she was engaged to the tech giant in June of last year after they dated for a year.

“He’s just a really kind person and very genuine and very authentic and I really appreciate that about him. And also, he’s very intelligent,” Kerr previously said of her new husband.

This is the second marriage for Kerr, who was previously married to actor Orlando Bloom. It’s the first marriage for Spiegel.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

