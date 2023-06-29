Mindy Kaling the 'Healthiest' She's Been in Years as She Celebrates Her 44th Birthday

Mindy Kaling is the "healthiest" she's been in years as she celebrates her 44th birthday! The Mindy Project star marked the milestone on Instagram over the weekend, sharing with her followers an update on her life, as well as a rare look at her two children – 5-year-old Katherine and 2-year-old Spencer – who can be seen pulling their luggage in the photo.

"Look I know I'm clearly materialistic but the best birthday gift to me, for the rest of my life, are these two guys. I was never a 'kid' person. When my mom passed though, it just clicked in me: I wanted kids with such intense certainty. I bet some of you can relate," Kaling wrote.

"Now I'm just trying to be present for them (hard for me! I'm impatient!), being up for anything (again hard for me, I am not whimsical!), and stay healthy for these two guys (ALSO hard! I just want to eat cheesesteaks every meal in front of the TV) for until I'm an old gray skeleton they're like 'mom, you gotta go,'" The Office alum continued. "My doctor told me that this year I was the healthiest I've been in years. That's a pretty damn good gift, right? I'm usually kind of low-level anxious, so I'm just gonna take one minute on my birthday to acknowledge that I am happy."

The Never Have I Ever creator concluded with a message of gratitude, writing, "Man, there are ups and downs in this life!! But my ups seem to be the most important ones right now. Thanks for my birthday love," before adding, "(Also maybe I will buy myself that trendy Dior bag that looks like a kidney bean)."

Kaling has been open about her recent lifestyle changes, telling PEOPLE last month that she had been embracing her love of running and hiking by making sure she gets in 20 miles of either activity a week in addition to weight training. "I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," she told the outlet. "I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering and sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much. The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy."