Millie Bobby Brown's Ex Hunter Ecimovic Apologizes Over Allegations Made During Drunken Stream

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's ex Hunter Echo reportedly admitted to "grooming" the actress during a drunken live stream that went viral earlier this week. Representatives for Brown later called Echo's comments "dishonest" and "offensive," and they threatened to "take action" if he continued to make the claims. Although Echo, whose real name is Hunter Ecimovic, said he would never apologize for his comments during the live stream, he reportedly did just that in a now-deleted TikTok video Wednesday.

The situation began on Monday, when Ecimovic, 21, started an Instagram Live session to talk about his relationship with Brown, 17. He claimed he was romantically involved with Brown and accused her of initiating the relationship, reports Complex. He claimed her parents were not opposed to them dating. "I have nothing to apologize for, so make that clear. I have zero things to apologize for. You guys do not know a single thing at all," Ecimovic said. He also referred to a rumored lawsuit Brown's parents filed, insisting there was no lawsuit at all. "I was living at Millie’s house for eight months. How the fuck is that a lawsuit? Her fam—mom, and dad knew about everything," he claimed.

During his live stream, Ecimovic also made several claims about a sexual relationship with Brown. He accused Brown of "manipulating" him, but said everything they did was "completely legal" and "approved" by everyone. (Hunter reportedly lives in California, where the age of consent is 18.) At one point, a user commented on the video, "Imagine being a grown adult and dating a kid. A groomer." Ecimovic reportedly agreed, replying, "Yeah, no I groomed her." Another fan asked about a leaked photo of him kissing Brown. One of Ecimovic's friends claimed the TikTok star leaked the picture (seen here at Page Six), but he denied this.

On Tuesday, Brown's reps denied the claims in a statement to TMZ and threatened legal action. "Mr. Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest but also are irresponsible, offensive, and hateful," the Enola Holmes star's reps said. "Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all."

It appears that Ecimovic has apologized via a TikTok video, but it is now unavailable on his account. It was preserved by Complex. In that video, he said the comments he made were a "stupid idea" and he was getting "more and more drunk" during the live stream, which lasted hours. However, he still thought that some of the stories about the video were "completely not correct" and "it's all being fabricated because that's what happens, apparently." He said was "sorry" for the live stream, adding, "I’m not proud of at all how I spoke, it sounded very immature, looked horrible on my family, it looked horrible on me, it looked horrible on my friends."