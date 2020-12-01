Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Down While Telling Terrible Fan Interaction Story: 'I Wish People Were More Respectful'

✖

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about a recent "uncomfortable" fan encounter that left her in tears. The 16-year-old Stranger Things star opened up about the encounter, in which a fan filmed her without her permission, on Monday, issuing a plea for fans to respect boundaries.

In the black-and-white video, Brown explained that the incident occurred as she was Christmas shopping with her mom, Entertainment Tonight reports. While paying for gifts, the young actress said, a fan approached her to ask if she could film her. Brown said that she declined, adding, "why would anyone want to take a video of me? It's not like the both of us. I don't need to justify it to anyone. If I don't want to be taken a video of, I don't have to be."

Despite Brown's request not to be filmed, the fan did so anyway, Brown explaining that she was "paying and she walked past me and began to video me again." The actress explained that after noticing the girl recording her against her wishes, she confronted her, stating, "'I'm a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?'"

"She said 'So I can't take a video of a human being?' And I said, 'No, not when I said no.' It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful," a tearful Brown recalled. "I'm still trying to navigate this all and it's still overwhelming... Where are my rights to say no?"

Brown ended her video with a plea to her more than 40 million Instagram followers to be more respectful of not only her boundaries, but also other peoples’. In the clip, the Enola Holmes star said, "you have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do. It's just."

The actress' video quickly led to plenty of speculation on social media, with some seeming to believe that the encounter was the reasoning behind Brown recently deleting her TikTok account. Brown, however, later returned to social media to assure her followers that she was alright despite the incident. In a separate post, she assured them, "I am totally fine now." She went on to explain that it "was emotional in the moment" because the encounter left her feeling "uncomfortable and disrespected."

The same day that Brown opened up in the candid clip, the Stranger Things' writers' room Twitter account seemed to show their support. The account shared a message Monday afternoon reading, "Be kind to others. Find compassion. Wear a mask. All those things cost zero dollars and take zero energy."