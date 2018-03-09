Miley Cyrus Takes Fans to ‘Wonderland’ With Behind-the-Scenes Photos

If her social media presence carries any merit, Miley Cyrus is super proud of her photo shoot with Wonderland magazine.

The 25-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer has shared countless photos from the Spring 2018 profile, which is due out March 15, and illustrates a theatrical, pink, old Hollywood glamour.

On Wednesday, Cyrus shared several behind-the-scenes shots from the photo shoot with celebrated German photographer Ellen von Unwerth. In one of the black-and-white shots, Cyrus sipped champagne in front of a sparkly backdrop, while in another she flaunted her pin-up style outfit in front of mid-century furniture.

She encouraged fans to visit her tumblr blog for more behind-the-scenes pics, which include many more pink-soaked and black-and-white shots.

For the editorial, Cyrus actually styled herself from head to toe, which is not a task celebrities often take on after sitting through hair and makeup, giving an interview and prepping to pose in front of the camera.

But Cyrus made one thing very clear: “You can always tell where my head and heart is at — because I am likely wearing it.”

“Getting to design has always been a dream since my style is such an important part of what I represent,” Cyrus said of the process.

In other shots from the spread Cyrus shared on her Instagram, she wears a series of pink gowns, some satin, some ruffled and all stylish. In one stunning pic, she flaunts her toned figure clad in a silk slip dress, with one shoulder left to fall freely down her arm, showing a hint of cleavage.

She also poses with a variety of props including balloons, phones, pink sunglasses and a bouquet of stuffed animals.

The entire shoot gives off a vintage vibe, accented by the singer’s pin-curled hair.

“Pink isn’t just a color,” Cyrus wrote on Twitter. “It’s an attitude.”

According to Wonderland‘s site, Cyrus goes in-depth about Hillary Clinton, her sister Noah and the Women’s March in her profile.

She also delved into her now iconic VMAs performance, which saw her gyrate and grind against Robin Thicke during “Blurred Lines.”

“Not only was culture changed, but my life and career were changed forever,” Cyrus said of the performance. “It inspired me to use my platform for something much bigger. If the world is going to focus on me and what I am doing, then what I am doing should be impactful and it should be great.”

She continued, “It encouraged me to be more involved, which then led me to start my own organization, which is the Happy Hippie Foundation. It’s dedicated to fighting injustice for vulnerable populations.”

The 25-year-old, who shot to fame starring on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, also shared that she’s finished with acting for a while.

“My attention span doesn’t love the idea of focusing and being on one project for so many months, especially being a character and not getting to be myself for that amount of time,” she explained. “I get really deep into the characters I play, just like I do with music. So then it becomes hard for me to relate — even to my family and friends — I’m so deep into that character. So for right now, I am so content with where I am, being someone else doesn’t sound that fun to me.”