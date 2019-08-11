Miley Cyrus Posted Photo Without Wedding Ring Ahead of Liam Hemsworth Split Announcement

Just hours before Miley Cyrus announced she was calling off her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer shared a photo from her Italy vacation showing her not wearing her wedding ring. Fans noticed the piece of jewelry was curiously missing among the many other pieces she was seen wearing in the picture. Hemsworth and Cyrus were married for less than a year.

The photo shows Cyrus sitting on an elaborate chair in Italy. “Mute me if you don’t want SPAMMED,” she wrote in the caption. The post was published about 10 hours before her representative announced the split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus’ rep told Entertainment Tonight Saturday. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Since the news broke, fans have been leaving comments about the break-up.

“Damn your relationship gave me a lot of hope that people can come back together after years… still sending you my love though and hope for the best for both of you,” one fan wrote.

“So sorry about the split,” another wrote.

“You are so strong. you are a pyre of positivity in this world. I am sorry your marriage didn’t work out but it just means life has a different plan for you, we love you more than anything in this world queen. enjoy ur vacation and look after yourself,” another fan wrote.

Cyrus arrived in Italy late this week with Kaitlynn Carter, the ex-girlfriend of The Hills star Brody Jenner. The two have posted several photos from the trip, all of which noticeably did not include Hemsworth or Carter in them.

For Carter, the trip began just days after she broke up with Jenner. They were believed to have been married, but TMZ reported that they never got a marriage license in the U.S.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and they got engaged for the first time in 2012. They broke up the following year, but reunited in 2015. They married in a small ceremony at Cyrus’ Tennessee home during the holiday season in December 2018. Cyrus confirmed the wedding by simply sharing black and white photos from the ceremony.

In a July Elle Magazine interview, Cyrus said she preferred the term “partner” over “husband and wife” and admitted to still being sexually attracted to women.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f– good, and I know that,” Cyrus said at the time. “I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most.”

