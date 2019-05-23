Miley Cyrus Posts Adorable Throwback TV Interview of Her Waving on the Local News

Miley Cyrus is a big fan of a good throwback moment, and the singer shared another one last week when she posted video of her younger self stealing the show on local news.

The vintage clip was an interview between two news anchors and Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, who brought her young daughter along for some support.

During the interview, Miley sat on Tish’s lap, adorably nodding her head and waving as her mom shared how much the toddler loved the camera.

Miley is the BO$$ pic.twitter.com/7QLMX4TUHz — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 12, 2019

“I think Miley’s the boss is what I think,” one of the anchors noted.

“Are you the boss?” Tish asked her daughter as Miley happily nodded.

“She loves this camera stuff,” the anchor said, to which Tish agreed, “She loves it! That’s why I brought her on, I knew if I was so stunned I couldn’t speak that she would talk for me.”

Clearly, Tish’s assessment of her daughter was an accurate one, as Cyrus went on to score small parts in projects like the movie Big Fish before landing the lead role on the Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, which propelled her into stardom.

The 26-year-old is currently preparing for the next stage in her career, with Miley having begun teasing new music with the hashtag #SheIsComing, though it’s unclear whether that’s the title of her upcoming seventh album or a single from the project. Whatever the star is planning, it will be revealed on May 30.

Cyrus’ most recent album was 2017’s Younger Now, which featured the single “Malibu.” In 2018, she added vocals to producer Mark Ronson’s song “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” and shared in a January interview on iHeartRadio’s Most Requested Live with Romeo that she and Ronson have collaborated on a number of tracks for her new project, including one song called “Bad Karma.”

Soon after her May 30 release, Cyrus will star in the upcoming season of Black Mirror, in which she plays a pop star named Ashley who releases a tiny robot-like device fashioned in her likeness that features her voice. While her life appears perfect, the trailer indicates that that’s not quite the case.

“She doesn’t understand how fragile all this is,” a woman says, while a man asks, “You think I should up the dose?”

Cyrus is then shown looking concerned as her voice-over says, “It’s getting so hard to keep doing this.”

The new episodes of Black Mirror arrive on Netflix on June 5.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz