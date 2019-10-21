Miley Cyrus Shows off Toned Body During Workout While on Vocal Rest Following Hospitalization

Miley Cyrus is on vocal rest after her recent surgery for tonsillitis, but that does not mean she is taking “body rest.” The “Mother’s Daughter” singer shared videos of herself working out Sunday on Instagram, showing off her toned abs as a personal trainer coached her. The 26-year-old was hospitalized earlier this month for a day after her surgery.

“On vocal rest not body,” Cyrus wrote over the video, which showed her balancing over a Pilates barrel with her feet against the back of it.

Back on Oct. 7, Cyrus came down with a case of tonsillitis and was admitted to a hospital the following day. A source close to the singer told PEOPLE she underwent surgery for the condition.

While Cyrus is not recording at the moment, she has still been busy thanks to her budding relationship with Australian singer Cody Simpson, 22. On Friday, Simpson released a song called “Golden Thing,” which was inspired by Cyrus. The song’s single artwork is a close-up photo of Cyrus’ neck, showing off her necklaces and her hair.

“Crystal dream, Cali queen/ Radiant hand, vibrant sand,” Simpson sings. “It’s a golden thing she’s got.”

Simpson has been by Cyrus’ side during her recovery, and said he wrote “Golden Thing” while she was in the hospital.

“I wrote her a song this week that she’s pretty much forcing me to put out,” Simpson told PEOPLE. “She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself.’”

Simpson said the two are “very, very happy,” noting that they have been friends for years before they began dating.

“She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well,” he said. “We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?”

During her recovery, Cyrus also got another tattoo. She got a heart with a knife through it, with the words “ROCK N ROLL HEART” wrapped around it, tattooed onto her arm. The tattoo is almost exactly the same as one Perri Lister has. Lister had a nine-year relationship with Billy Idol, and appeared in his videos for “White Wedding,” “To Be A Lover” and “Hot in the City.”

Cyrus’ relationship with Simpson began after her back-to-back breakups with husband Liam Hemsworth and Kaitylnn Carter. Hemsworth and Cyrus announced their split in August, with Hemsworth filing for divorce a few days after she released a statement.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” Cyrus’ rep said in a statement at the time. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

