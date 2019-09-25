Miley Cyrus Seemingly Breaks Silence Over Breakup With Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter‘s split was reported over the weekend, with the two breaking up after dating for around one month. On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Cyrus appeared to allude to the split in the caption of a new Instagram post, sharing a photo of herself posing in a black sports bra, denim shorts and sneakers while standing amidst a formation of red rocks in Arizona.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 25, 2019 at 7:21am PDT

Captioning the image with song lyrics, the singer wrote, “‘But if you look at me closely … you can see it in my eyes …. this girl will always find …. her way…..’”

The lyrics are from Britney Spears‘ “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,” and could have been chosen as a nod to Cyrus’ current situation or simply because she likes the song. The 26-year-old is a noted Spears fan and hash spoken out about her love for the pop star multiple times.

Cyrus also shared a second post of herself posing in the rocks, simply writing, “Consistency.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 24, 2019 at 8:25pm PDT

In a third post, the former Disney Channel star used her own lyrics as her caption, sharing a slideshow of photos from her hiking trip along with a mountain emoji and the caption, “KEEP ON MOVIN’ KEEP CLIMBIN’,” which comes from her 2009 song “The Climb.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 25, 2019 at 8:01am PDT

Whether or not Cyrus was actually addressing her split from Carter with the series of posts, it’s clear that the star is taking time to focus on herself after her months of personal turbulence. In August, she and Liam hemsworth announced that they were separating after less than one year of marriage, with the news breaking the same day photos of Cyrus and Carter kissing in Italy began circulating online.

Cyrus and Carter were friends before they began dating and are clearly still friends after, with Carter commenting on one of Cyrus’ recent Instagram photos from her performance during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

One shot saw the singer bent backwards on her knees with her tongue out, which Cyrus captioned, “VEGA$ #iheartfestival2019.”

“GET IT!!!!!” Carter commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 21, 2019 at 9:47pm PDT

