Miley Cyrus Reveals She Was ‘Kicked’ From ‘Hotel Transylvania’ Over Liam Hemsworth Cake Incident

Miley Cyrus opened up about the real reason she exited Hotel Transylvania in a Twitter rant about the end of her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. The “Slide Away” singer took to Twitter Thursday to clarify rumors surrounding the end of her relationship, dropping some truths about cutting ties with the animated film.

The actress was original attached to star in the film in the voice of Mavis, the daughter of Adam Sandler’s Dracula. The film recast her with Selena Gomez in February 2012 with reports at the time claiming Cyrus had left the project.

As part of her Twitter messages Thursday, Cyrus claimed she was actually “kicked off” the family-friendly movie after a photo of her with a penis cake for Hemsworth surfaced online.

I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

The singer also claimed during the rant she lost a deal with Walmart when she was 17 after a video of her smoking out of a bong went viral.

A Sony source who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Cyrus’ statement, saying the studio was nervous to have Cyrus headlining the family franchise as she started to distance herself from her Disney Channel image.

Cyrus’ revelation came in the middle of a long thread of where she addressed rumors about her split from Hemsworth, including cheating allegations.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” Cyrus wrote in the first tweet.

“It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom,” she added.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” Cyrus wrote in a later tweet after outlining some of her controversies.

The tweetstorm comes one day after Hemsworth filed for divorce after eight months of marriage and a decade together citing irreconcilable differences. The couple’s separation went public earlier this month.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told PEOPLE at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”