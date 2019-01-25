Miley Cyrus Reveals New Tattoos in Sultry Photo Shoot

Miley Cyrus showed off her new ink in a new Instagram photo shoot.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer teased her upcoming era and new music with a series of photos of herself, posing around a home.

Cyrus could be seen wearing a low-cut black dress — accessorizing it with some chunky necklaces — and had a seductive look on her face.

Two of the pictures were taken in front of windows, as PEOPLE first reported, looking out into the Los Angeles skyline. Another photo showed Cyrus leaning in a doorway. Cyrus’ blonde, wavy hair was down and roaming freely.

As first spotted by the outlet, the photos showcased Cyrus’ newest tattoo added to her wrist this week by celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang.

The Hannah Montana alum alloted a new ankle tattoo during her visit of the word “pussy.” Other highlighted ink includes a crying cat emoji, an avocado and Michael Jackson’s “Bad.”

Aside from the announcement she will be performing during the upcoming 2018 Grammy Awards, Cyrus recently made headlines when she shut down rumors she was pregnant.

“I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us’ …. we’re happy for us too!” she wrote. “‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives…. Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg,” she wrote on Twitter, referencing the Instagram photo of an egg tat surpassed Kylie Jenner’s first photo of daughter Stormi as most-liked Instagram ever.

Cyrus, who recently married her longtime boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, honored the relationship in a heartwarming letter for his 29th birthday.

In the note, released on social media, Cyrus detailed for fans some of the sweet things she loved about Hemsworth.

“The way you look at your family,” she wrote, “Your friends… At Strangers … At Life … The way you look at the ocean and the way you always take your time. The way you go outside when I ask ”what’s the weather like?’ instead of checking your phone…”

“I love laying in bed late at night looking for new recipes,” Cyrus added, “only going to sleep so we can wake up and make breakfast together while having a hot cup of coffee. (also as hot as you are) I love those little lines around your eyes when you laugh or look into the sun… I love the way we speak in our own language. Sometimes with just a look.”

She ended her message: “I’m proud of the person you have become and look forward to all the good we will contribute ToGeThEr in the future . You and Me baby… let’s take this dark place head on and shine thru with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me that happiest days of my life. Yours Truly , M.”