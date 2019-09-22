Miley Cyrus Returns to Social Media After Kaitlynn Carter Breakup, Shares Photo With Her Dog

Miley Cyrus is hanging out with loved ones amid news of her breakup with Kaitlynn Carter. The singer returned to social media after reports surfaced she and The Hills: New Beginnings star ended their romantic relationship, but still remain close friends.

Cyrus, who is in Las Vegas with mother Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus, posted a new mirror selfie of herself on her Instagram Stories shortly after news of the breakup broke featuring one of her dogs. Cyrus also promoted her appearance at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas, which was broadcast live coast-to-coast starting at 10 p.m. ET Saturday.

The breakup news first broke late Saturday.

“Miley and Kaitlyn broke up. They’re still friends,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated… but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

The couple was first romantically linked after they were spotted kissing and getting cozy while on vacation together in Italy. The photos surfaced the same day Cyrus announced her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” Cyrus’ rep said. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus and Carter were seen together in New York and Los Angeles multiple times during their brief romance. The singer had Carter with her backstage for August’s MTV Video Music Awards, where she performed her song “Slide Away” for the first time since the release of the breakup ballad, seemingly addressing the end of her marriage and long-term relationship with Hemsworth.

The couple was frequently spotted involved in public displays of affection.

“[They were] stealing kisses and being cute,” a witness in New York told Us Weekly recently. “At one point, Miley and Kaitlynn were making out against a wall in full view of everyone.”

Carter split with her husband Brody Jenner a few weeks before Cyrus and Hemsworth’s announcement. The Hills couple had celebrated a wedding abroad but never filed paperwork to legally recognize their union in America, making for a smoother separation. Hemsworth filed for divorce a few weeks after the announcement of his and Cyrus’ split, citing irreconcilable differences.