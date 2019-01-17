Miley Cyrus Responds to Pregnancy Rumors After New Photos Surface

Miley Cyrus is clapping back at reports she’s expecting her first child with husband Liam Hemsworth.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress took to Twitter Thursday to respond to a Daily Mail report she was expecting, sharing a clear message alongside a photo of herself with an egg photoshopped over her belly, featuring her famous “tongue out” pose.

“I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us’ …. we’re happy for us too!” she wrote. “‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives…. Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg.”

I’m not “ Egg-xpecting” but it’s “Egg-celent” to hear everyone is so “ Happy For Us” …. we’re happy for us too! “Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives…. Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg. pic.twitter.com/uPya87cDSz — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 17, 2019

Cyrus is, of course, talking about the photo of an egg that broke Kylie Jenner‘s world record for most Instagram likes, racking up more than 46 million likes on the social media platform, beating out Jenner’s 18 million on the first photo of herself and daughter Stormi Webster’s hand.

“Take that little egg,” Jenner responded jokingly alongside a video of her cracking her Instagram nemesis on the ground.

The Voice alum may not be expecting a baby, but she’s definitely enjoying a new stage in her life, wedding longtime beau Hemsworth in secret last month. After revealing the two had tied the knot a few days later with stunning wedding portraits, the couple has been celebrating their love in a series of gushing social media posts.

Earlier this week, Cyrus paid tribute to her husband’s 29th birthday, sharing a list of things she loves about the Aussie actor on Instagram.

“L, HBD to my #1… When we met you were 19, Today, you are 29,” she began. “I thought I could share some of my favorite things about my favorite dude in honor of this very special day.”

As for the things she loves about him? Cyrus highlighted, “The way you look at me, the way you look at our dogs… our pigs, our horses, our cats, our fish. The way you look at your family. Your friends… at strangers… at life… the way you look at the ocean and the way you always take your time.”

Can you say couple goals?

Photo credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin