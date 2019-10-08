Miley Cyrus Posts Tiny Photo of Cody Simpson in Instagram Story Amid Romance Rumors

Miley Cyrus seems to be sending a message about her complicated relationship with longtime friend Cody Simpson after some major displays of PDA amid her splits from Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth have fans wondering what is going on with her love life.

Monday, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer shared a minuscule photo of Simpson in black and white on her Instagram Story, adding nothing but blank space to the surroundings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Speculation that Simpson and Cyrus might be linked romantically first began last week, when the two were spotted laying on the PDA pretty thick in public, just days after her relationship with Carter came to an end. Cyrus is also currently divorcing estranged husband Hemsworth after calling things off following less than a year of marriage.

With the kissing photos causing quite a stir on social media, Cyrus took to Instagram to address the public nature of her dating following such a high-profile divorce.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning…. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she wrote. “People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

She also called out the double standard when it comes to judging men who move on from past relationships quickly versus women.

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed,” the “Malibu” songstress wrote. “They move on from one beautiful woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as ‘legends,’ ‘heart throbs’, ‘G,’ ‘Ladies Man’ etc….. where women are called sluts/whores ! I am trying to just THRIVE/ survive in a “mans” world …. if we can’t beat em, join em! If our president can ‘grab em by the pussy….’ can’t I just have a kiss and acaí bowl?!?!”

Cyrus continued to say she refuses to be a “recluse” and go on dates from home, as it “puts me in a vulnerable position… I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home and pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill.’”

“I have a great life. I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy,’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!” she wrote. “I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself/and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating – this is where I am at!”

Photo credit: Getty / Dia Dipasupil