Miley Cyrus Posts Slew of Photos Amid Liam Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth revealed their separation on Saturday night, but just before that, she was heating up Twitter and Instagram. Over on her Twitter account, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter posted four photos in a gallery, signaling she was not sweating the relationship drama that was about to unfold. The shots were presumably taken in Italy, where Cyrus was spotted vacationing (and locking lips with) Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from Brody Jenner.

The four photos, who have been retweeted 14,500 times and liked 144,800 times, show the “Mother’s Daughter” singer lounging in an exotic chair and posing in a stone stairwell.

Cyrus’ fans filed into the replies to hype her up, even before they knew she was going through a split from her husband, whom she married in December 2018.

The couple’s breakup was made official with a statement from Cyrus’ public relations representative to various media outlets on Saturday night.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the publicist told media outlets. “Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

A source soon told told E! News that the “focus on themselves” part of the statement was a true sentiment. The couple are said to have been “drifting apart” due to Cyrus’ surging music career and Hemsworth’s desire to live a low-key life.

“They have been spending a lot of time apart,” the source said. “(Hemsworth is) focused on a more simplified lifestyle while Miley has been preparing for a new wave of her music career. … She has been ready to put out music and be back in the game touring and performing. They really grew apart.”

He or she added, “Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it wasn’t a messy split, but they have decided they are at different points in their lives currently.”

