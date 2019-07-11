Miley Cyrus’ Pet Pig Dies, and the Internet Shows Support

Fans are showing their support after Miley Cyrus revealed that she is mourning the loss of her pet pig Bubba Sue, also known as Pig Pig. The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, announced on Wednesday via her Instagram account that Bubba had died.

“Very sad to say… my dear friend Pig Pig has passed away…. I will miss u always,” she wrote alongside a photo shared to her Instagram Story of herself holding Pig Pig over her shoulder.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you for so many laughs and good times girl,” she added.

In a separate post featuring a younger Pig Pig, Cyrus planted a kiss on the little one’s head, writing, “I will miss you Pig Pig” with a pig and broken heart emoji.

Cyrus also shared a photo from the cover of Paper Magazine in 2015 which featured the singer and her pet.

Following news of Pig Pig’s death, many of Cyrus’ fans took to social media to send their support to the pop star.

“Aww .. rip pig pig,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“RIP Pig Pig. Your smile warmed up thousands of hearts,” another commented.

“Rest in peace darling Pig Pig. Thank you for making [Miley Cyrus] happy,” added a third. “Hope you find your brother Floyd up in heaven and you both play happily until mommy comes to you.”

“Can’t believe Pig Pig is gone!!” another wrote. “[Miley Cyrus] you were a great mother to pig pig aka bubba sue and I’m sure pig pig loved you very much! RIP angel,”

Cyrus had adopted Pig Pig in August of 2014 after her beloved dog Floyd died in April of that year. At the time, Cyrus revealed her newest family member with a series of photos shared to social media. She captioned the since-deleted post, “Happiest mommy ever,” according to PEOPLE.

Sadly, Pig Pig’s death follows the death of Cyrus’ beloved German Shepherd, Mate, who passed away in June. The Cyrus family had welcomed Mate into their family in 2010, purchasing the pooch from a couple in Lexington, Kentucky. The then only weeks-old puppy made his way to Los Angeles in January of that year, and it was soon revealed that Cyrus, then just 16, had named the pooch Mate after her Australian boyfriend, now husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus is currently a mom to more than a dozen furbabies, as she currently owns seven dogs, four horses, and three cats. Her husband also has a dog.