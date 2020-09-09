Miley Cyrus Reveals Old School Throwback Photo with Younger Sister Noah

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to sharing sweet throwback photos with her millions of fans, and the singer struck again Sunday when she posted a vintage snap of herself and younger sister Noah Cyrus on Instagram.

sista sista @noahcyrus 💙🎀💙🎀 slayin since ’02 lol A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 23, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

In the snap, a much younger Miley sports a blue sweatsuit and curled pigtails as she looks over her shoulder with a toddler-aged Noah standing next to her in a pink dress.

“Sista sista @noahcyrus,” Miley captioned the shot. “Slayin since ’02 lol.”

Noah later posted her own pair of snaps from the same impromptu photo shoot, writing, “Werk it gurl give it a twirl.”

werk it gurl give it a twirl @mileycyrus A post shared by NC (@noahcyrus) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

Both sisters are currently killing it in the music industry, but it’s clear the pair haven’t forgotten their adorable roots.

