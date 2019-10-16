Miley Cyrus Debuts New Tattoo While Playfully Flipping off Fans in Latest Video

Miley Cyrus showed off a new tattoo on Wednesday, in a playful Instagram video. The singer looked over her shoulder at the camera, showing the new ink on the back of her arm. With her other hand, she reached up to extend her middle finger, obscuring her face.

Cyrus was giving fans the side-eye in her new video on Wednesday. It showed the singer in a black tank top, with big rings and bracelets adorning her hand. The arm facing the camera featured a new tattoo — a finely shaded heart, wrapped in a banner and pierced with a dagger. The banner read: “ROCK ‘N ROLL HEART,” and Cyrus added the phrase to her caption as a hashtag.

Cyrus put another picture of the tattoo on her Instagram Stories, this one in color. It confirmed that the tattoo is in black and white, but the shading is as ornate as it looks. Cyrus wrote “Rock N Roll Heart Forever” over the snapshot, and tagged tattoo artist Nico Bassill, who presumably inked the piece on Cyrus’ arm.

Bassill also shared where the inspiration for the tattoo came from. He included an old picture of Billy Idol and his ex, Perri Lister. Lister has an identical “Rock ‘N Roll Heart” tattoo, dagger and all, on her shoulder. Lister was a backing vocalist for Idol, and appeared in several of his most prominent music videos. Evidently, she left an impression on Cyrus, who copied her tattoo design exactly.

Many fans are dying for more details on the meaning behind the bloody heart tattoo, especially in light of her recent love life developments. This summer, Cyrus was spotted kissing reality star Kaitlynn Carter just before she announced her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth. After about a month with Carter, Cyrus split with her as well, and began dating Australian musician Cody Simpson.

As curious as fans are, Cyrus has asked them to think before they pry into her personal life. In a statement on Twitter earlier this month, she pointed out the double standard in reporting on her romantic life.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru (sic) the beginning,” she wrote at the time. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the Internet.”

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut-shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as ‘legends,’ ‘heartthrobs,’ ‘G,’ ‘ladies man,’ etc. where women are called s—s/w—s! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘man’s’ world,” she wrote. “If we can’t beat ’em, join ’em! If our president can ‘grab ’em by the p—,’ can’t I just have a kiss and açaí bowl?”