Miley Cyrus Sports Shiny Engagement Ring In New ‘Malibu’ Video

Miley Cyrus’ music video for her new single, “Malibu,” shows the 24-year-old pop superstar sporting a flashy engagement ring from her Hunger Games beau, Liam Hemsworth.

On Thursday, the former Hannah Montana star released the video for the catchy tune that is an ode to her fiancée. Even though Liam doesn’t make an appearance in the footage, he is well represented by the shining right on Miley’s left hand.

The “Malibu” video appears to be filmed as if it were from Liam’s perspective as Miley glances into the camera with an adoring expression on her face while running around on the beach and lying in a meadow.

Miley’s lyrics express the emotions after calling off her engagement back in 2013, only to reunite with Liam three years later.

Cyrus sings: “We are just like the waves that flow back and forth/ Sometimes I feel like I’m drowning/ And you’re there to save me/ And I wanna thank you with all of my heart/ It’s a brand new start/ A dream come true in Malibu.”

Not only is Miley switching up her musical style for her next album, but also she has been taking a new approach to life in that she recently quit smoking weed. During a candid interview earlier in May, the Disney channel alum revealed that she is cleaning up her act and embracing the change.

“I f—-ing hate it when people can’t adjust. I used to [resist changing]. But I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do,” she said.

On Wednesday, Miley’s country music star father, Billy Ray Cyrus, spoke out about his daughter’s upcoming album.

“I’m so excited about this album. Miley really leaned into her roots with this new album, ‘Malibu’ in particular,” he said. “There’s a lot of influences in Miley’s roots, even to some of the sounds of Lynyrd Skynyrd. I mean, the sounds that were roaring out of our house and the people that was coming through our house as great songwriters — Carl Perkins and Waylon, Hank Cochran, some of the greatest songwriters in the world. Ed King, who wrote ‘Sweet Home Alabama,’ was frequently at the house…”

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer also said that he was thrilled with Miley’s new direction in her life.

“You know what I like about the way she looks [now?] Happy,” he said. “You have even seen it. A month or two [ago] she sent me a picture and I said, ‘You look so happy.’ I’m here [as her dad], and she’s beaming with happiness. That means more to me than anything. That’s what I want Miley to look like — happy.”

