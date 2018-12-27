Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Dance to ‘Uptown Funk’ in Post-Wedding Video

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s small and intimate wedding didn’t keep them from celebrating! On Wednesday, the singer posted an adorable video from the nuptials featuring her dancing to the Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars hit, “Uptown Funk.”

Cyrus rocked out in her ivory gown in front of a decked-out Christmas tree for several seconds before her husband popped into the video briefly to dance along with her.

Rumors of the couple’s Sunday wedding began to fly after family friends uploaded several snapshots to social media of the occasion, including a photo of Mr. and Mrs. balloons along with a snap of Cyrus and Hemsworth standing in front of a set of cupcakes in a gown and tux, seemingly prepared to cut a wedding cake.

Both Cyrus and Hemsworth confirmed the news on Wednesday, each taking to their social media accounts to share heart-stopping black and white photos of the couple in an embrace, wearing the same ivory gown and tux featured in the first set of photos.

Although neither of them cemented the news with words, Cyrus retweeted a few well-wishers, including Nicholas Sparks — who authored the book, The Last Song, which acts as the material for the film of the same name where Hemsworth and Cyrus met — and Mark Ronson uploaded a special song for the two.

“special here comes the bride cyrus/hemsworth remix for 2019. congratulations u two xo @MileyCyrus @LiamHemsworth,” Ronson tweeted.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met sometime in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, and stepped out together on the red carpet during the film’s release. They remained inseparable for years, getting engaged in 2012 before splitting in 2013. The two remained friends and Cyrus went on to date Patrick Schwarzenegger and was also linked to model Stella Maxwell. Hemsworth was also rumored to date a few actresses during their time apart, including Mad Men star January Jones and Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev.

Cyrus and Hemsworth rekindled their romance sometime in late 2015, early 2016 and it wasn’t long before Cyrus’ engagement ring reappeared on her finger. She recently appeared on Howard Stern’s show, where the radio host asked Cyrus if she considered Hemsworth her fiancé or boyfriend. Cyrus played coy, referring to Hemsworth as her “survival partner.”