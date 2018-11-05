Miley Cyrus Tied up in Legal Battle Over Allegedly Stolen Song

Miley Cyrus is now on her own in a lawsuit involving “23 (J’s On My Feet),” her 2013 song with rapper Juicy J, after Juicy J reached a deal with the female rapper who was suing the pair over the track.

The Blast reports that female rapper Yella the Triple Threat, real name Ariella Ashe, stated in court documents that she is dropping Juicy J from her case after the pair “reached an agreement regarding this matter.”

Ashe has now dismissed her claims against Juicy J but is still moving forward with her case against multiple other defendants, including Cyrus.

Ashe had originally sued Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J and Mike Will for allegedly stealing her song “J’s On My Feet,” which she had released in 2012 as part of a mixtape.

Cyrus and Juicy J’s song came out one year later, and Ashe claimed it’s a “ripoff” of her track, according to The Blast. The rapper claimed that Cyrus used the release of the song to “reinvent her musical career from child star to the edgier, urban, and adult performer she is today.”

In addition, Ashe alleged that before the song’s release, Cyrus “changed her image to a hairstyle which is strikingly similar” to the one Ashe sported on the cover of her 2012 mixtape, The Big Bang. She also claimed that she had not been given a songwriting credit on Cyrus’ track or “been paid a dime.”

Ashe is seeking an injunction against those involved in the song’s creation as well as damages.

Cyrus has not commented on the case and has been on a social media blackout since July.

This isn’t the first time the 25-year-old has been sued over her work, as she was previously the subject of a $300 million copyright lawsuit for her song “We Can’t Stop.”

In March, musician Michael May, who performs as Flourgon, alleged that Cyrus’ hit was similar to his 1998 song “We Run Things,” which went to No. 1 in Jamaica.

May noted that his song contains the lyrics song “We run things / Things no run we,” while in “We Can’t Stop,” Cyrus sings, “We run things / Things don’t run we.”

Reuters reported that May accused Cyrus and her label RCA Records, owned by Sony Corp, of misappropriating his material and claimed that “We Can’t Stop” “owes the basis of its chart-topping popularity to and its highly-lucrative success to plaintiff May’s protected, unique, creative and original content.”

