Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Breakup: What Went Wrong

Miley Cyrus is sliding away from her romantic relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. So, what went wrong? The singer was romantically linked to the reality television star following their separations from Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner respectively. While the pair were spotted holding hands and got close for a few weeks, the pair is reportedly back to being just friends.

News of the couple’s breakup first broke Saturday, with a source saying the ladies simply decided to remain close friends.

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the insider told PEOPLE. “They’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their separation in early August via her rep, just months after getting married in December 2018. The announcement came soon before Cyrus was spotted on vacation in Italy with Carter.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” Cyrus’ rep said. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hemsworth broke his silence on the breakup with a statement on Instagram on Aug. 12 adding he would comment further on the split. He filed for divorce a few weeks later, citing irreconcilable differences.

“Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” the actor wrote. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

Cyrus addressed the dissolution of her marriage with the powerful ballad, “Slide Away,” which she co-wrote along with Alma Miettinen, Michael L Williams II and Andrew Wyatt.

Carter and Jenner announced their split a few weeks before Cyrus and Hemsworth. It was revealed at the time that while the couple celebrated a wedding abroad, they never filed the paperwork to legally marry in the United States. The couple also insinuated at having an open marriage during the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings.

Jenner has since moved on with model Josie Canseco. Hemsworth has been spotted spending time in his native Australia with family and friends.