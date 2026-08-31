Miley Cyrus Just Changed Her Name

Miley Cyrus is making a subtle change to her public persona as she prepares for the next chapter of her music career.

The singer, 33, dropped “Cyrus” from her social media handles Monday, Aug. 31, and is now simply going by “Miley.” She has not explained the reason behind the change, but she appeared to lean into the new identity with two red-and-black photos shared on Instagram.

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One of the posts was simply captioned, “MILEY.”

The timing of the change comes after Cyrus signed with Atlantic Records last month. She previously released music through Sony Music’s Columbia Records and RCA Records.

Cyrus is also working on her 10th studio album, although she has not announced a release date. The project will follow her 2025 album, Something Beautiful, which arrived in May of that year.

While details about the new record remain limited, Cyrus offered some insight into its themes during a recent Q&A with actress Daryl Hannah for Wonderland magazine.

“This album is a love story, but love stories are never one-dimensional. They’re always layered,” Cyrus said. “There is definitely a romantic thread weaving through it because, like all my records, it’s a reflection of where I am in my life.”

She said the album explores a different kind of love than some of her previous work.

“A peaceful kind of love has become a theme across my last three records,” Cyrus said. “Not just the love I share with someone else, but the love I’ve found form myself.”

Cyrus entered the project with a specific plan, including a 10-song tracklist. She said having that structure helped guide the creative process without limiting it.

“Usually I’m very certain of the destination [when writing songs for albums], and sometimes that can almost obliterate the journey because I’m so focused on getting somewhere,” she said. “This one was different. It was organic and really unforced.”

The singer also had a clear visual direction from the beginning. Red was established as the album’s color, while a leather hat was another element she envisioned.

“Even before I made the record, I already knew certain things,” Cyrus said. “I knew the color would be red. I knew I’d be in a leather hat. I knew the frame of the imagery.”

For now, Cyrus has not revealed whether her decision to use only “Miley” is connected to the upcoming album. But with a new label, new music and a distinct visual identity already taking shape, the singer appears to be entering another era.