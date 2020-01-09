Miley Cyrus Gives Fans More Photos of Her Mullet Haircut During Date With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus is living it up with her new mullet-style hairdo as she spends time with boyfriend Cody Simpson days after trading in her longer locks for an edgy new ‘do. The “Slide Away” singer previously debuted her new look would be coming with new music to ring in 2020, declaring on social media, “New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC.” And while she hasn’t released any more information on the new music just yet, she’s been flaunting the shaggy new hairstyle on Instagram Stories while hanging out with her beau.

Posing for mirror selfies and photos with Simpson declaring themselves “Prince Neptune & Mississippi Crystal,” Cyrus looked chic and comfortable in her own skin after changing up her aesthetic, later sharing videos of the two singing along to RuPaul’s “Peanut Butter.”

Simpson and Cyrus have been dating since October, following her split from husband Liam Hemsworth and a brief romance with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter. Hemworth and Cyrus finalized their divorce not long after the split, and the “Mother’s Daughter” singer has been getting closer with Simpson every day, writing on Instagram in December, “Start dating your best friend ASAP.”

Despite rumors that the couple was on the rocks due to Simpson flirting with another woman, he told Page Six earlier this month that their relationship is “great,” while the rumors are “stupid.”

Cyrus herself has also told the public to back off speculating when it comes to her love life, going on a lengthy Twitter rant back in October.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru [sic] from the beginning,” she wrote, in part. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality.”

Photo credit: Jackson Lee/Getty Images