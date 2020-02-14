Miley Cyrus Fans Praise Pop Star After Pointing out Her Own Wardrobe Malfunction

Miley Cyrus earned praise from her fans after she highlighted her own wardrobe malfunction on Instagram Thursday. Cyrus attended the Marc Jacobs show in New York City Wednesday night, wearing a white crop top with black stripes, and long black pants. The top moved in an unfortunate way as she walked to the show, exposing her nipple.

“Swipe right. But hurry,” Cyrus wrote in the caption. “Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon.”

The post earned more than 2.1 million likes from Instagram users. Thousands others also commented on the post, praising Cyrus for showing off the malfunction before she could be made fun of for it.

Cyrus was not just stopping by Marc Jacobs’ Fall/Winter 2020 show as a spectator. She also surprised everyone by walking the catwalk. She wore long black pants, a black bra, black heels and elbow-length black gloves that contrasted the zebra-striped coat she carried. Cyrus also wore a sparkling diamond necklace during the show, the last of New York Fashion Week.

Aside from her appearances at fashion shows in the past week, Cyrus is still working on her long-awaited 2020 album She Is Miley Cyrus. Work on the album was delayed after Cyrus needed vocal cord surgery in November 2019. The new record is expected to include “Mother’s Daughter,” “D.R.E.A.M.” and “Slide Away.”

Scroll on for a look at the positive responses to the wardrobe malfunction joke.

“THIS IS WHY I LOVE YOU. UR SO ICONIC LMAOOO,” one fan wrote on Instagram. The comment earned more than 2,300 likes from Cyrus’ other fans.

“How’s this iconic?” one fan asked.

“How’s it not?” another replied.

“Legend. period. period. period,” one excited fan added.

“A queen that i will always stan for my life!!” another wrote.

“Love it,” another simply added.

“‘We’re not worthy! We’re not worthy!’ (Wayne’s World) Also I will still never understand the comments saying this is degrading and kids see this or whatever since guys can jog at the park shirtless without a shirt lol, not to mention google images like duh a kid gonna see it if they want to anyway,” one fan wrote, defending Cyrus for sharing the photo.

“You’re just too hot for cold New York,” another wrote.

“YOU ARE EVERYTHING,” one fan chimed in.

“Just weird to me that her dad will see this when he scrolls through,” one fan noted.

One fan theorized that Cyrus shared the photo before paparazzi could.

“She prolly posted it bc paparazzi would have if she didn’t. better to tell people yourself than let them find out through others.. amirite??” the fan wrote.

“She really doesn’t strike me as someone who would care either way,” one fan replied.

There was one fan who expressed her concerns that some of Cyrus’ younger fans would see the post.

“Wtf u do realise u have young fans,” the fan wrote.

“And they certainly never saw nipples in life, right?” one fan wrote. “Men go shirtless all the time so what’s the difference between a male and a female nipple? get informed.”

One fan simply called the post “fierce.”

“Reasons why I love her,” another replied.

“I’m surprised they haven’t yet,” one fan wrote, referring to how long the post has been up. “You must have got some Instagram record.”