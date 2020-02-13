Miley Cyrus Has NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction in Crop Top After Surprise NYFW Runway Appearance

Miley Cyrus surprised the audience at the Marc Jacobs show in New York City on Wednesday night when she appeared as a model on the runway, joining the show in an outfit that showed off her enviable abs. After the show, Cyrus switched out her crop tops, though the second one caused her to suffer a wardrobe malfunction as she walked down the street.

The singer was wearing black pants, red heels and a loose striped collared crop top that shifted as she walked, inadvertently exposing Cyrus' nipple. Being Miley, she joked about the situation on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of three photos, the third of which saw her nipple completely out as her top unexpectedly moved. "Swipe right," she wrote, adding "But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon."

The Tennessee native received both praise and criticism for her post.

"THIS IS WHY I LOVE YOU. UR SO ICONIC LMAOOO," wrote one fan. "You're just too hot for cold New York," joked a second. A third commented, "I will sue instagram if they delete this post because you are empowering women to be comfortable with their bodies." "Love how she posted it herself before anyone els could shame her for it," added another.

Someone else didn't agree, writing, "For real @mileycyrus what is your point with this? If you want to show your whole body to the world, well stop wearing clothes. Ever think about teenagers who will copy your stupid acts?"

Cyrus hit the runway on Wednesday during Marc Jacobs' Fall/Winter 2020 show, which was the final show of New York Fashion Week. She wore a black bra, black pants, black heels, elbow-length black gloves and a sparkling diamond necklace and carried a zebra-print coat in her right hand with a black bag draped over it as she made her way down the catwalk, her blonde hair sleek and straight and her eyes lined with black.

In another Instagram post featuring a closeup of her beauty look, the 27-year-old praised the show for its "genius design and execution."

"Galvanized, you are beyond," Cyrus' boyfriend, Cody Simpson, commented on her post.

