Miley Cyrus’ ‘Evolution’ Post After Liam Hemsworth Breakup Draws Mixed Reactions: ‘Fix Your Marriage’

Miley Cyrus’ latest tweet is drawing some mixed reactions from fans in the wake of her split from Liam Hemsworth. The celebrity did not directly address the separation, which was announced on Saturday night, but she encouraged fans to be open to “evolution.” For some, this was the wrong thing to say.

Cyrus and Hemsworth officially announced that they were separating on Saturday night, after photos of Cyrus kissing Kaitlynn Carter emerged. The couple is reportedly on good terms, but they need space as both of them take on new and exciting work in their careers. On Sunday, Cyrus shared photos of herself on a mountain top in Italy, saying that she was accepting changes in her life as they came.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she wrote. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.”

My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …. 💙 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 11, 2019

“My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time…’” she added later on. “It fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own.”

Many fans were heartbroken about Cyrus’ separation, and this serene acceptance was the last thing they wanted to hear from her. In some cases, fans have grown up with Cyrus and Hemsworth’s relationship over the last decade or so, starting with The Last Song in 2009. They asked why Cyrus wouldn’t buckle down and work on her marriage rather than accepting its end.

“Just fix your marriage, the environment is doomed already,” one fan wrote wryly.

“When you can’t even make a marriage work stop giving advice…” wrote another.

Some even condemned Cyrus for being too indecisive, feeling that if Hemsworth wasn’t enough for her, nothing would be.

“Women today aren’t women anymore,” a third person declared. “Had it all and it still wasn’t enough. Whack.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth have dated on and off since co-starring in the romantic drama The Last Song back in 2009. They married in a private ceremony back in December, and many fans saw it as the happy ending in an idyllic love story. As Cyrus explained, however, it does not always work out that way.