Miley Cyrus Sparkles in Elton John Tribute Photos

Miley Cyrus performed during the Elton John “I’m Still Standing” tribute at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 30, and it’s clear the star had a night to remember.

Cyrus paid tribute to John’s legendary stage outfits with a dazzling ensemble of her own, wearing a sparkling long-sleeved white shirt, matching shorts and over-the-knee boots.

After a quick backstage photo shoot, the 25-year-old posted several shots of the ensemble on social media, writing, “Backstage “I’m Still Standing” @eltonjohn tribute! #BitchIsBack.”

The tribute special, titled Elton John: I’m Still Standing- A Grammy Salute, will air later this year on CBS. Other stars honoring John included Kesha, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Little Big Town, Chris Martin, Maren Morris, Sam Smith and Keith Urban, many of whom were in town for the 2018 Grammy Awards two days prior.

Cyrus recently expressed her love for John in a series of tweets posted after the two shared the stage at the Grammys, performing John’s hit “Tiny Dancer.”

“Sir Elton John, I can’t thank you enough for giving me the honor of performing with you tonight at The Grammys!” she wrote. “I’ve loved every moment I’ve spent with you over the years & will cherish each second of your kindness.let’s kick ass and keep fighting for an end to the AIDS epidemic!”

The singer added, “Everything you do inspires me to keep workin hard and never giving up on all my dreams ! Love you dearly!”

