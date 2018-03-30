Miley Cyrus Gets Frisky in ‘Hoppy Easter’ Celebration

Easter is just days away, and it seems Miley Cyrus is ready to celebrate the holiday.

On Friday, March 30, Cyrus used her social media accounts to share a series of images of herself from an Easter-themed photo shoot, with the star posing in a garden with various Easter-themed props including baskets, sparkling carrots, giant eggs and the Easter Bunny, who looks ready to swat Cyrus on the behind in a pair of pink-themed shots.

The photos, taken by photographer Vijat Mohindra, also see Cyrus don giant bunny ears as she cuddles an equally giant plush animal, pose with a scooter in a pink striped dress and strike her best beauty queen pose inside a giant Easter basket, cellophane and all.

Her hair is also pink in the shots, and while it’s likely a wig, it’s hard to deny the hue definitely suits the entertainer.

Luckily for fans, images like these will keep coming, as Cyrus explained to Vogue via email that she hopes to produce a calendar of sorts by marking every major holiday this year with a photo shoot.

“It started with Valentine’s Day on a shoot with Ellen von Unwerth, went into St. Paddy’s Day partying with some friends, and now it’s Easter,” the singer explained. “I’m excited that Vogue wants to get involved and celebrate with me!”

As for how she’ll celebrate the holiday, the 25-year-old won’t exactly be hunting for an Easter basket.

“[I’m] going to a drag show . . . duh!” she said.

Cyrus styled the colorful shoot herself with designer Bradley Kenneth McPeek, with the playful pinup vibe perfectly evoking the Tennessee native’s current aesthetic.

“If everything is cute . . . it works together, so pile it on and wear all your favorites at once!” Cyrus shared of her fashion philosophy. “No such thang as too much!”

The snaps received love from multiple stars including Cher and Iggy Azalea, who complimented Cyrus on her colorful creations on Twitter.

So Adorable💋 — Cher (@cher) March 30, 2018

Hey @MileyCyrus just wanted to say that im in completely love with your pink hair in these easter pics!!!! 😍 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) March 30, 2018

While the images represent Cyrus’ carefree side, she’s also a passionate activist and recently attended the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., where she delivered a performance of her inspirational song “The Climb.”

“I was so inspired by the youth of [Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School] and proud to be a part of such an incredible moment/movement,” shared Cyrus, who also works with her nonprofit, the Happy Hippie Foundation, to support causes close to her. “It was amazing to watch these young people speak and perform. Hopefully, we will begin to see the change and watch these incredible students have an enormous impact on the government and gun laws.”

“I’ve got a microphone,” she added, “and I’m not afraid to use it!”

