Miley Cyrus Comes to Defense of Selena Gomez After Stefano Gabbana Makes ‘Ugly’ Comment

Miley Cyrus has come to the defense of her fellow former Disney Channel star Selena Gomez after Gomez was allegedly insulted by Dolce & Gabbana designer Stefano Gabbana.

Earlier this week, Gabbana commented on an Instagram photo posted by The Catwalk Italia, which showed Gomez wearing various red dresses and asked users which was their favorite.

“È proprio bruta!!!” the designer wrote, which translates to “She’s really ugly.”

According to Yahoo!, he also doubled down on his opinion, posting a screenshot of his response overlaid with the words, “MY NAME IS SELENA!!! #saysorrytome” along with laughing emojis.

Gomez’s fans immediately came to her defense, including friend Miley Cyrus.

On a separate photo of the two hugging, Cyrus wrote, “Well what that d— head said (if it’s true) is f—ing false and total bull s—. She fine as f—.”

The comment was a surprise to many fans given Cyrus and Gomez’s reportedly rocky history, which Gomez addressed in an interview with W magazine in 2016.

“We never feuded,” Gomez said, addressing the two stars’ relationships with then-Jonas Brother Nick Jonas. “We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: ‘Oh, my God, we like the same boy!’ We are now completely settled in our own lives.”

The “Back to You” singer added that at the time, she and Cyrus had gone down very different post-Disney career paths.

“Obviously, she wouldn’t want to be doing what I’m doing, and I wouldn’t want to be doing what she’s doing,” she said. “But I’m a fan of her music—I don’t know if she’d say that about me.”

Cyrus has long been vocal about her opinion on Gabbana, having received a rude comment of her own from the designer last year on social media after posting a photo of her younger brother Braison walking in one of Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion shows.

While Cyrus supported her brother, she also made sure to note that she did not support the brand’s politics, her comments coming after the duo had been criticized for dressing First Lady Melania Trump.

After praising her sibling, Cyrus wrote, “PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!”

According to the Daily Mail, Gabbana commented, “Ignorant!” and adding a second comment that read “For your stupid comment never more work with [your brother]”

