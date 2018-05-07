Miley Cyrus’ Converse Instagram Takeover Is a Dazzling Experience

Miley Cyrus launched her Converse collection this week and counted down until its release in an Instagram collage that dazzled her massive 75.4 million followers.

The 25-year-old launched the sparkly collage on May 1, unveiling one more square of the artwork as the week went on. In the caption for the final part of the image, Cyrus asked fans, “Who got my #ConverseXMiley collection?? I wanna see y’all in the line!!”

Cyrus promoted the line with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and also greeted fans at the Nordstrom store at The Grove mall in Los Angeles on May 1.

Many of the images in the collage went beyond Cyrus’ Converse shoes. She also posed with her dog and featured the most famous tongue in pop music.

Here is a look at the images Cyrus posted and what she has to say about the collection.

Cyrus Does Not Like Wearing Clothes, but She Likes Designing Them!

In her interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Cyrus admitted she hates wearing clothes, but loves designing them.

“Can you believe I’m selling clothes? It almost doesn’t seem right,” Cyrus said. “It seems like a joke.”

Cyrus said wearing clothes makes her feel “uncomfortable,” but said she would not take her clothes off this time. She also gave Kimmel a pair of pink unisex shoes.

It was important to Cyrus to have shoes available for everyone, since her fans come in all shapes and sizes.

She Designed Special Socks

Cyrus told Kimmel she really designed the shoes herself.

“I really designed everything, down to the super-cute laces, which are interchangeable and come with options because we all need that,” Cyrus said.

Cyrus said she also designed socks to go with the shoes. She said they were designed to never get in between your toes since that was a pet peeve of hers growing up.

Cyrus’ New Logo Design

The Converse clothes and shoes also have Cyrus’ new “M.C.” logo, which looks a little like a certain company’s corporate logo.

However, Cyrus said she is hoping Disney will not see how similar it looks to Mickey Mouse. The “ears” are supposed to be hair buns, like the ones she wore during her infamous MTV VMAs performance.

Taking Back an Apology 10 Years Later

Also on Kimmel, Cyrus further explained her decision to rescind the apology for her infamous 2008 topless photoshoot with Annie Liebowitz when she was 15. On April 29, Cyrus tweeted “I’M NOT SORRY. F— YOU #10yearsago.”

Cyrus said there was “nothing sexualized about this on-set. It was everybody else’s poisonous thoughts.”

“I shouldn’t be ashamed,” she added. As for her original apology, Cyrus said, “I’m sure someone told me to. But you know that’s why I don’t do what people tell me to anymore because that idea sucked.”

Reflecting Self-Empowerment

In a press release from Nike, Cyrus said her Converse line is all about reflecting self-empowerment.

“Converse has no boundaries. It’s outspoken. I’ve always identified with Converse because the brand appeals to and represents so many different cultures and walks of life. And they’re accessible,” she said of the brand.

Cyrus Had Her Fans in Mind

The images from the collage were taken by fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth. Cyrus said the designs were created specifically with her fans in mind.

“I definitely had my fans in mind and in my heart when I was creating,” she said in a statement. “I put what they love about me and what I love about them into the design.”

Reflecting Her Styles and Tastes

In an interview with Wonderland Magazine, Cyrus said the designs reflect all of her different styles and tastes.

“It’s me as a performer but also, my day-to-day style,” the “Malibu” singer said. “Though no one ever sees me at home, these are things I wear in my real life. The stacks work great for performances, while the flats work for every day. That’s why the clothes are glittery and fun, but there are also sweatpants, for just lounging. It’s meant to be a lifestyle collection.”

A 360 Degree View of Her Personality

Cyrus also said she wanted the designs to reflect a 360 degree view of her personality.

“I am very open to where I am in my life right now, and I wanted the collection to reflect a 360 of my personality,” she told Wonderland Magazine. “For example, my last record, Younger Now, has a country element to it, and I wanted to echo that with my bandanna design. I love the bandanna – it reminds me of Nashville, and my roots. But, there’s also a punk rock element to it, which is still very much a part of who I am.”

Thanking Fans

On May 2, Cyrus tweeted a video to thank fans for their support of Converse X Miley.

“Wanna thank my awesome fans who were a part of the campaign and everyone who’s got a pair of my #ConverseXMiley collection,” she wrote on Twitter.

In addition to the shoes, Cyrus also designed T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, sports bras and cropped shirts, many of which are already sold out.

Designs for Everyone

Cyrus told Wonderland Magazine she hopes everyone, no matter their age or gender, wears her Converse designs.

“I don’t want anyone to feel left out. No age, no gender, no sex – everyone is included in this collection. We had that in mind while planning everything from the colors, to even the sizes. We tried to make it as inclusive as possible,” she explained.