Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Reportedly Have ‘No Plans’ To Date After Kissing Photo

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are not an item despite that PDA moment. The friends made headlines Thursday night after they were spotted kissing, but sources said the couple has no plans to start seeing each other. The photos come nearly two weeks since the Wrecking Ball singer split with girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, whom she started seeing after the announcement of her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

A source spoke about the PDA moment and said the singers have been friends for a long time and are not dating.

“Miley and Cody have been friends for years. They have hooked up in the past,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. “Cody and Miley have no plans to start dating each other exclusively. They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that.”

They added, “Miley and Cody talk to each other about everything. They are very close and feel comfortable sharing details with each other about their lives. Cody’s friends would describe him as a ‘player.’ He adores Miley, but isn’t looking for a lifetime partner or even a girlfriend at the moment.”

Cyrus and Simpson have reportedly been good friends for a long time.

“Cody and Miley are in the same social circle and both have firsthand knowledge of what it’s like constantly being in the public eye,” the source continued. “He is safe to her because they have been friends for years and she feels no pressure at all.”

The source also said that “Miley wants to show people she isn’t willing to change to satisfy others. She wants to be open and honest and hook up with whomever she pleases. Right now, Cody is that person.”

The pair made headlines after they were spotted sharing a “quick kiss” at a Los Angeles grocery store, Just Jared first reported. Fans on social media said they singers had been seen together several times that week, sparking rumors of a new romance.

“Miley and Cody are old friends. Right now she needs someone she can trust and rely on and Cody is that guy, he gets her,” a source told InTouch earlier Friday. “He’s super sweet, tall and Australian — just like her ex Liam. So there’s that!”

The source said Cyrus is trying to figure things out after her whirlwind romance with Carter.

“It’s been like Hurricane Miley swooped in, but now she realizes that she needs to let the dust settle before she gets into another relationship,” the source said. “Cody has a calming effect on Miley and that’s what she needs right now… He’s like her comfort food. She needs Cody in her life right now.”