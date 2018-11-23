Miley Cyrus Celebrates Birthday With Liam Hemsworth After Loss of Home in California Wildfires

Miley Cyrus has much to be thankful for on her 26th birthday.

The “Younger Now” singer celebrated her special day surrounded by her family and loved ones, a few weeks after losing her beloved Malibu home during the Woolsey fire.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cyrus’ dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet photo from the celebration.

In the photo, Cyrus is surrounded by her loved ones including her mom, Tish; her sister, Noah; brother, Trace; and, her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, along with many others.

“Thankful for this moment. My thoughts and prayers with so many hearts that need mended. Peace and love to all,” Billy Ray captioned the snap, as Trace showed snippets of Miley blowing out her candles on his Instagram Story.

The singer’s birthday comes nearly two weeks since she and Liam lost their Malibu home in the Woolsey Fire, which affected the Los Angeles area leaving many homes destroyed in the area.

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community,” she tweeted at the time. “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now.”

“My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong,” Cyrus continued. “I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department!”

Hemsworth also shared at the time a heartbreaking photo of the ruins of their home.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days,” Hemsworth wrote. “This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Cyrus and her boyfriend made a sizable donation to the Malibu Foundation, created to provide relief assistance to the community affected by the series of wildfires.

“Miley and Liam lost their home but are very grateful to be safe along with their animals!” Cyrus’ rep said in a statement. “Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others. They are donating $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation through Miley’s charity, Happy Hippie, in hopes to restore Malibu’s magic.”

“These funds will be used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience,” the statement continued. “Those looking to get involved your time, support and donations are greatly appreciated.”

Happy birthday, Miley!