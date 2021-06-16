Miley Cyrus Calls out Elon Musk for Revealing Her 'Secret' Hannah Montana Identity

✖

Miley Cyrus and Elon Musk seem to be pretty close ever since their joint appearance on SNL recently. The two have been having some fun via Twitter and fans are for it. Cyrus recently sarcastically called out Musk for giving away her big secret in regards to her longtime character Hannah Montana on Disney channel.

The SpaceX founder took to Twitter and shared a photo of someone wearing a Guy Fawkes mask that reads, "Hannah Montana is actually Miley Cyrus." The former Disney star replied with, "What the f— @elonmusk?!?!? I told you that in confience!" She added, "You can build a rocket but can't keep a damn secret?!?!" Musk then playfully replied with, "133T H4X0R got my phone. Nuthin I could do. Sorry babe." According to E! the term he used to explain himself is one a gamer uses to hack to seek advantage.

Musk caused a stir after his appearance on SNL when he revealed a medical secret he's been keeping tight-lipped about for years now. During a monologue, Musk claimed to be the first person with Asperger Syndrome to host the legendary show; however, his claims came with a slew of controversial thoughts from viewers. While he made several jokes at his own expense, which rubbed some the wrong way, he also used the term "Asperger's Syndrome" which is now referred to in the medical industry as "Autism spectrum." Additionally, it was discovered that he was not the first with Autism spectrum to host the show, rather, Dan Aykroyd, who hosted the show in 2003, was the first after he left the main cast.

On top of that, musician David Byrne was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome, back when that was the term most commonly used, and he hosted the show twice. While some applauded Musk for his big reveal, several just felt that wasn't the time or place, especially after the discovery that others with the same Syndrome have done so as well. As for Cyrus, she has seemingly taken well to public criticism, not allowing it to go to heart. She recently had a little fun with internet trolls who accused her of having a turkey butt while reminding fans to get tickets to her headlining appearance at Summerfest music festival.

The term was used back in 2013 during her performance at the VMAs. This was right at the point where Cyrus was coming out of her wholesome appearance from Disney channel to the singer we now all know. However, the comments didn't get to her too much and she's still using them to have a little fun.