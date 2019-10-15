Miley Cyrus Called out for Using Same Filter on Liam Hemsworth Wedding Photo as Snaps With Kaitlynn Carter, Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus apparently has an affinity for a certain Instagram filter, and defended herself from an eagle-eyed fan who called her out for using the same one on photos with boyfriend Cody Simpson as well as her wedding photo with Liam Hemsworth. After an Instagram user shared a three-image collage of Cyrus’ Instagram photos — one from her wedding to Hemsworth last December, another with her ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter and another with Simpson — pointing out that Cyrus used the “same filter,” Cyrus responded to the subtle shade.

“Classic,” Cyrus commented on the post.

The 26-year-old singer has not been shy about sharing her relationships on social media in the wake of her divorce from Hemsworth. In recent days and weeks, she has taken to Instagram to share plenty of PDA-packed photos with Simpson, calling him her “BF” and “boo thang,” and even sharing a sweet video of Simpson singing to her in the hospital when she had surgery for tonsillitis.

And it appears that Simpson is following Cyrus’ lead; over the weekend, the Australian singer shared a video to his Instagram Story of himself and the “Mother’s Daughter” songstress in bed touching tongues as an incredibly spooky laugh track played over the clip. The video was also overlaid with a Joker filter, making it even more Halloween-friendly.

Cyrus first addressed her relationship with Simpson after they were photographed kissing over an acai bowl in Los Angeles, clapping back against those who were criticizing her for moving on so quickly amid her divorce. She dated The Hills: New Beginnings star Carter for around a month immediately after announcing her split from Hemsworth.

“I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘man’s’ world,” Cyrus wrote, defending herself. “If we can’t beat ’em, join ’em! If our president can ‘grab ’em by the p—….’ can’t I just have a kiss and açaí bowl?!?!”

“This ‘dating’ thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an ‘adult’/ grown ass woman experiencing this,” Cyrus continued. “I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20s, with the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R, and ‘meeting / trusting’ people in my position is really tuff. Don’t f—ing pity me, not what I’m asking for. I have a great life; I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy,’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating—this is where I am at! #HotGirlFall.”

Simpson recently told PEOPLE that he and Cyrus are “very, very happy” together.

“She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well,” he explained. “We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?”