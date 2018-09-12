Miley Cyrus Sports Daisy Dukes And Rides Tiny Toy Horse In New Photo Shoot

Looks like Miley Cyrus is going back to her roots in the latest photo shoot for Billboard Magazine.

#Malibu May 11th!!!! @billboard link in bio! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 4, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

The 24-year-old singer was featured in a rather idyllic photo shoot for the latest issue. Perhaps Miley’s best look of all is in a simple sleeveless white dress featuring a lace detailing at the chest, but the most daring is the daisy dukes look on the tiny toy horse.

In one snap the singer could be seen riding a toy horse while wearing Daisy Dukes. She completed the Southern look with a white cropped top and red bandanna tied around her neck.

May 11th! #Malibu 🏄🌊 @billboard Link in my bio to read more about my new music!!!!! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 4, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Miley took to Instagram to share some of the snaps with her followers and fans. In one photo on the toy horse she captioned the pic, “#Malibu May 11th!!!! @billboard link in bio!” Check it out below:

In the Billboard Magazine issue, Miley spoke about her personal life giving all fans an update.

The stunner came clean about staying sober “for a second” in the new issue, where she also opens up for the first time about getting back together with ex-fiance Liam Hemsworth.

“This is crazy, but I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks,” she told Billboard in the interview that took place in April, “which is the longest I’ve ever (gone without it).”

Miley, who has been on a “media blackout” has finally opened up about the rekindling of her romance with Hemsworth.

She said, “I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard.”

Their relationship began on the set of their 2010 movie The Last Song when Miley was still known as a teen pop singer with long brunette hair.

