Miley Cyrus Can’t Be Tamed When She’s in a Bikini

Miley Cyrus is nothing if not confident!

The “Wrecking Ball” singer never hesitates to strut her stuff and show off her larger-than-life personality, whether she is on stage or at home. She regularly posts photos giving fans a peek into her life, and one thing is for certain– she loves an itsy bitsy bikini.

The pop singer frequently dons a swimsuit and takes to social media to show off her trim figure. Much like her daring onstage style, the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus likes to sport revealing, barely-there bikinis.

Cyrus, who is engaged to Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth, has entered into a different phase in her fashion style that is more modest in recent months. However, over the course of the past few years, she has uploaded a number of bikini photos that are anything but conservative.

Scroll through to see her living her best life below.

​

Cyrus recently spoke out during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar about her revealing style.

“In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘F—k you.’ Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized,” she said.

​

She continued by saying, “How can I f—ing be the role model I’m supposed to be? Yeah, I just said ‘f—ing role model.’ Who gives a s—? Because I got my t—s out before doesn’t make me less of a role model.”

​

Cyrus says that wearing skin-filled getups no longer has the shock factor that it used to when she doing it regularly.

“Even at the Met Gala, everyone had their boobs out, everyone had their a— out, so what’s punk about that now? It’s more punk actually for me to not,” she said.

​

Part of the motivation behind the former Hannah Montana star donning racy outfits was because it was a visual representation of her stance on feminism.

“I didn’t want to become any sort of man-hater because I love all humans; I am a humanitarian. Beyoncé said, ‘Girls run the world,’ and that was an important thing to say because I think subconsciously we are beaten down to believe that it isn’t true our whole lives,” she said.

​

Just by taking a glimpse at her photos, it’s clear to see that the songstress works hard to keep her body fit. To stay in shape, the “Malibu” singer regularly does yoga and tries to implement a healthy diet.

​

When she isn’t posting bikini photos she’s sharing yoga snaps. In the photos of her exercising, she typically dons vibrantly-colored getups.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last year, Cyrus actually gave the host a yoga lesson. She’s been practicing for years and it’s clear that whatever she is doing has been working.

​

Outside of her fitness routine, Cyrus is reportedly gearing up for her and Hemsworth wedding. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the former Voice coach is trying to keep things under wraps.

“She hasn’t announced anything because she is being very secretive so only their friends will know and at the very last minute,” the source said. “This time they are doing everything their own way.”

​

Apparently part of that secrecy comes from the pressures surrounding the couple’s previous engagement, which was one reason they broke up in 2010.

“The first time they announced their engagement in 2012, they felt such pressure to make it the most spectacular wedding in the world but that was the downfall of their relationship and lead to their break up,” the source said. “This has been such a long drawn out process that they joke about the idea that when they finally get married people won’t believe it’s real!”