See All Miley Cyrus’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Looks During Premiere Red Carpet Event

Miley Cyrus attended the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame on Monday night in Los Angeles, with the star stepping out with husband Liam Hemsworth.

The couple was on hand to support Hemsworth’s brother Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the film, and as is customary for Cyrus, the singer posed up a storm on the purple carpet ahead of the big premiere. She also shared several Instagram Stories taken in the car on the way to the event, giving fans a peek at the big night.

Scroll through to see the singer just being Miley.

All dressed up

For the premiere, Cyrus went glam in a black velvet custom Saint Laurent gown with cutout detailing, accessorizing with a tangle of gold and diamond bracelets, rings and necklaces. Hemsworth coordinated with his wife in a black suit with a white shirt.

Hannah, is that you?

The evening gave Cyrus another opportunity to show off her new hairstyle, with the singer now sporting long blonde locks and bangs very reminiscent of the wig she wore in character as Hannah Montana during her time on the Disney Channel show of the same name.

Classic Miley

No red carpet (or in this case purple) would be complete without Cyrus sticking out her tongue, which she did on Monday in the direction of her husband’s armpit.

For the cameras

Cyrus even poked a bit of fun at her exaggerated posing with a video shared to Twitter that featured her fluffing her hair as she soaked up the attention.

All in the family

The Tennessee native even posed for a photo with several members of the Hemsworth family including Chris Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth, Luke’s wife, Samantha, and the brothers’ mom, Leonie.

Shoutout to dad

Before she arrived on the carpet, Cyrus shared a video of herself in the car singing along to the remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which features her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

A quick serenade

She followed that with a clip of herself and Hemsworth grooving to Leon Bridges’s “Beyond,” with the Australian actor even taking the lead for a few lines as his wife gushed over the moment.

