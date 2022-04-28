Shailene Woodley Shares Cryptic Message Following Aaron Rodgers Split

✖

Shailene Woodley is sharing messages about grief and getting through difficult times after multiple outlets reported she and Aaron Rodgers had called off their relationship for a second time. The Big Little Lies alum, 30, took to her Instagram Story Wednesday to share a quote from author Martín Prechtel that seemed to resonate with her during this time.

"Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost, is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them," the quote reads. "Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors what it misses." Woodley's post continued, "Seeing grief in this way helps us respect what we are going through, rather than being mired in shame and discouragement on top of the paint we already feel." The Divergent star earlier had shared a video reading, "My inner thoughts: You can't get over this," before the word, "Me" appears and a person makes an incredible high jump.

Woodley's inspirational Story comes just days after a number of outlets reported Monday that she and Rodgers, 38, had split again, having previously reconnected following the end of their engagement in February. The NFL player first confirmed the couple's engagement in February 2021, and news that he and Woodley had split broke a year later.

Just a few weeks later, the estranged couple sparked rumors that they had reconciled when they were spotted together in Los Angeles, fueled later in March when they were seen attending the wedding of Rodgers' teammate David Bakhtiari. A few days later, the pair were seen traveling to Florida together on a private plane.

InTouch Weekly reported the reason behind their breakup stemmed from Rodgers' football career, with one source saying, "While Shailene is supportive of Aaron's career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together." The insider added, "She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy."

Woodley had previously opened up about her relationship with Rodgers and his career on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "We met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in," she said. "I didn't really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn't know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I'm still constantly learning."