Aaron Rodgers Offers Hints Over Shailene Woodley Relationship

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may not be broken up after all. The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and hinted that he and the Big Little Lies star haven’t called it quits despite the reports that came out last week.

“When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus,” the three-time NFL MVP said, per Toronto Sun. “It changes your perspective because you’re able to not look at work as, like, a refuge.” Rodgers also talked bout the success he has had on the field with Woodley by her side.

“I’ve been with you two years, won two MVPs — that’s not a coincidence, either … I know, for me, it’s been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home,” he said, Rodgers went on to tell McAfee that when things are going well in his personal life, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life.”

Rodgers was on The Pat McAfee Show to talk about his Monday night Instagram post. The 38-year old quarterback sent messages to his Packers teammates and coaches as well as Woodley. “Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” he wrote. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like. I love you and am grateful for you.”

Multiple sources confirmed that Rodgers and Woodley have broken up over one year after Rodgers made the surprise announcement the two were engaged. “It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.” Rodgers is coming off a 2021 season where he won the MVP award for the fourth time in his career. Rodgers could be traded to another team if he decides not to return to the Packers.