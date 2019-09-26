Mila Kunis Debuts Blonde and Turquoise Hair After Ashton Kutcher’s Tweet Seemingly About Demi Moore

Mila Kunis is well known for her beautiful dark hair, but the actress recently debuted a new blonde and turquoise color while out in Los Angles this week, with a photo of the new hairstyle emerging after husband Ashton Kutcher‘s tweet seemingly shared about his ex, Demi Moore. In the photo published by Entertainment Tonight, Kunis is seen rocking a blue baseball cap, with the blonde and blue locks hiding underneath. It’s unclear if the new style is for a film, or just something that Kunis did for fun.

The photo comes after Kunis’ husband of four years, Kutcher sent out a tweet reading: “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.”

It is widely presumed that the tweet is in reference to the allegations in Moore’s new book, wherein she claims Kutcher encouraged her to break her sobriety, coerced her into having group sex, and cheated on her.

Additionally, Moore also recently did an interview with her friend Lena Dunham (Girls, American Horror Story: Cult) for a Harper’s Bazaar. Over the course of the conversation, Moore discussed several aspects of her life, one being her fight with substance abuse.

Moore shared that she abused drugs and alcohol when she was a young adult, then sobered up in her 20s. She later relapsed in her 40s, but then sobered up again in her 50s. “In retrospect, what I realized is that when I opened the door [again], it was just giving my power away.”

“I guess I would think of it like this: It was really important to me to have natural childbirth because I didn’t want to miss a moment. And with that I experienced pain. So part of being sober is, I don’t want to miss a moment of life, of that texture, even if that means being in… some pain.”

The Striptease star also shared some wisdom that she gained through her many years in the film industry. “Everything that occurs in our individual lives informs us. Shifting, molding, presenting the opportunities for the exact purpose to get us where we are in the present time. Whatever that may be,” she said.

“All the projecting of who they think I am [were] the very things that were pushing me out of two elements: my comfort zone, and my control,” she added, addressing how the media has depicted her in the past. “[They were] trying to get me to let go and really be who I am. And I don’t think that I knew how to do that.”

Kunis does not appear to have commented on Moore’s claims against her husband.

