Mike Golic Angered Over ESPN Ending ‘Mike and Mike’

After 18 years on the air, the final episode of ESPN‘s Mike & Mike aired last week as Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic part ways.

Golic, a former NFL defensive tackle, spoke with The Coloradoan on Tuesday regarding the cancellation, expressing his frustration and disappointment over the network’s decision to end the show.

“I had no clue. Zero,” Golic said when describing how he first found out. “When I went into see the bosses, I thought it was to talk about the next deal since our contracts were ending. We had talked the previous year about moving the show to New York and I thought maybe it was about that. Instead, they told me the show was going to end and that Greenie was going to do a show in New York and I was going to do a show with my son.”

“I was like why are you ending the show?” Golic said. “They said we wanted to be in New York. That’s not my pay grade to understand but I couldn’t understand a show in New York when our show was national. When I told them I thought it was a huge mistake and didn’t understand why they were taking something so successful and breaking it up, their thought was both shows would be successful. I almost feel like you are splitting face cards at a blackjack table. You have a winning hand, why are you risking that?”

Golic said that while he and Greenberg where never really friends off-air, the break-up between the two was awkward.

“I will never get into more locker room stuff, but it was awkward. We had to work through some things, but I will leave it at that. My line has been it’s not my story to tell,” Golic said. “It’s management and Greenie’s story to get into the particulars if they want. I’m not going into that. But Greenie and I are fine now.”

Greenberg is slated to host a new show on ESPN television titled, Get Up along with Michelle Beadle and Jalen Rose starting on April 2, 2018.

Golic, however, is sticking with radio as he begins a new show with Trey Wingo on Nov. 27.