Mike Epps Apologizes for Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport, Investigation Underway

Comedian Mike Epps was caught with a revolver and ammunition at the Indianapolis International Airport on Sunday. The Indianapolis native, in town for the launch of a national comedy tour, was found carrying a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber rifle at a TSA checkpoint lane after arriving on the morning of March 5, according to TMZ. According to a report, an Indianapolis Airport Authority officer responded to a call about a possible firearm inside a backpack at a screening table to find Epps, who said he forgot it was inside. There were four rounds of Hornady .38 Special ammo in the gun, but none were under the firing pin, the report stated. As a result, Epps took to Instagram on March 8 to apologize for the situation and explain what happened.

"I had a long night, I had a show in my hometown, and I literally forgot that I had my pistol in my bag," Epps said in the video. "Now if you want to know why I carry a gun, I carry money all the time and be having jewelry on and these dudes is out here robbing people." According to the comedian, he keeps a gun to protect himself when he lacks security and wants to "make it clear" that he isn't doing anything "wrong." "I'm still on some positive vibes, sorry that it happened," he said. Epps was not arrested, but police kept his gun and advised him how to retrieve it.Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine whether to file charges based on the information provided. Spokesman Michael Leffler said Tuesday that the prosecutor's office is currently reviewing the case and added that those types of situations "rarely result in criminal charges," according to USA Today.

Besides his role in The Upshaws on Netflix, Epps is also starring in the upcoming series I'm a Virgo for Prime Video about a young Black man living in Oakland, California, who is 13 feet tall. Also, he appears in the Marvel movie Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson, as well as the Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake starring Natalie Portman. Before the incident at the airport, Epps and other comics were riffing on the COVID-19 pandemic, daily life, American politics, and controversial figures in popular culture at the comedians' Straight Jokes! No Chaser comedy tour. The tour kicked off in Epps' hometown, where he served as host and emcee for a stellar lineup that included DC Young Fly, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley, and Cedric the Entertainer.