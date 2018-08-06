‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Shaun Weiss Arrested for Public Intoxication

Shaun Weiss, who played the goalie Goldberg in Disney’s The Mighty Ducks, was arrested in Oroville, California, Saturday morning for public intoxication.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the 38-year-old was arrested at around 1 a.m. local time Saturday. Police “cut him a break” and released him after a few hours in custody. He was not cited.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is the latest legal drama for Weiss. In July 2017, he was arrested for allegedly stealing $151 worth of merchandise from a Fry’s Electronics store in Los Angeles. After pleading no contest, he was sentenced to 150 days in the Los Angeles County Jail.

According to TMZ, his jail sentence was reduced to 12 days because of prison overcrowding. His manager told TMZ he was hoping jail would help him get his life back on track and he planned on writing scripts and jokes.

Five days after he was released, Weiss was arrested in August 2017 for alleged possession of methamphetamine in Burbank. A sheriff’s deputy allegedly saw the former child actor stumbling near Warner Bros. Studios.

According to Page Six, the drug charges landed Weiss a 90-day sentence in county jail. His representative called the jail sentence “the best thing for him,” adding: “He has hit his bottom. … Hopefully he will stay clean and sober when he gets out.”

Weiss is best known for playing Greg Goldberg in Disney’s Mighty Ducks trilogy. He was working steadily until 2016, appearing in Heavy Weights (1995), Saved By The Bell: The New Class (1996), Drillbit Taylor (2008) and Mad (2016). He also starred as Sean in five episodes of Freaks and Geeks.

Weiss’ rep has not commented on his latest brush with the law.

The Mighty Ducks franchise started with three movies, released in 1992, 1994 and 1996. Disney later added an animated series named the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim after the movies.

In January, The Hollywood Reporter reported Disney’s ABC Signature Studios was in the early stages of a TV reboot. ABC Signature chief Tracy Underwood reportedly approached creator Steven Brill and producer Jordan Kerner about bringing back the story of a scrappy youth hockey team. Emilio Estevez, who played the coach in the movies, is not attached.

Photo credit: Oroville Police Department