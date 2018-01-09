Michelle Williams Flashes Diamond Ring, Sparking Engagement Rumors

Michelle Williams’ shiny new accessory on her ring finger turned heads at the Golden Globes, and recently-surfaced photos from a New Year’s vacation are fueling engagement rumors even more.

In photos (which you can see here) taken of Williams and her boyfriend Andrew Youmans in the Bahamas over the holidays, a big diamond ring can be seen on Williams’ finger amid her beachwear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 37-year-old multi-time Oscar-nominated actress spent time on Harbour Island, Bahamas with Youmans the week before Sunday night’s star-studded event in Beverly Hills.

She and her New York financial consultant beau soaked up the sun while they spent time together on New Year’s Day.

Before Youmans, The Greatest Showman actress has also been linked to author Jonathan Safran Foer, artist Dustin Yellen, actor Jason Segel and the late Heath Ledger, with whom she had daughter Matilda.

The actress made headlines on Tuesday after it was reported she made less than 1 percent on reshoots for All the Money in the World than her co-star Mark Wahlberg earned.

Williams reportedly made $80 per day while Wahlberg made $2 million over the course of 10 days. The reshoots took place in Italy and were a result of Kevin Spacey being booted from the project and replaced by Christopher Plummer.

The film’s director, Ridley Scott, told USA Today that both Williams and Wahlberg completed reshoots for free, but The Washington Post reported that Wahlberg negotiated a $2 million deal.

Williams, a four-time Oscar nominee, is the top-billed actor on the project and has the most screentime. She also earned her fifth Golden Globe nomination for her work on the movie, and could get his fifth Oscar nod next week when nominees are announced.