Michelle Williams Displays Engagement Ring in First Outing Since Pregnancy, Wedding Announcement

Actress Michelle Williams was spotted wearing her new engagement ring early Friday morning. Just days after announcing her engagement to Hamilton director Thomas Kail, the Venom star was spotted with the new bit of jewelry when she arrived at JFK Airport in New York City, as reported by People. While the photo didn’t include a clear shot of the engagement ring itself, it appears to be a rather simple, elegant piece.

The recent engagement news also came with a birth announcement, as Williams is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Williams also has a 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, that she had with the late Heath Ledger.

While Williams was filming Venom 2 in London, she and Kail were spotted, and she appeared to be wearing a diamond ring. It’s unconfirmed if its the same ring she was wearing at JFK, though she was definitely seen buying some baby clothes at Seraphine’s maternity boutique in Kensington.

The couple worked together on the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon, which aired in April. Williams starred as actress and dancer Gwen Verdon, telling the story of her personal and professional relationship with choreographer Bob Fosse, played by Sam Rockwell. It earned Williams an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Kail, who earned an Emmy himself for his work on the 2016 television special Grease: Live, directed five of Fosse/Verdon’s eight episodes.

This past April, Williams and now-ex-husband Phil Elverum announced they were splitting up after less than a year of marriage. A source close to the situation confirmed the two separated at the beginning of 2019, saying that it was “an amicable split and they remain friends.”

Though she’s always been guarded about her personal life, Williams did say that her time with Elverum was “very sacred and very special.”

“Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship, but Phil isn’t anyone else, and that’s worth something,” Williams explained at the time. “Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

Venom 2, which is directed by Andy Serkis, will open in theaters on October 2.