Michelle Rodriguez Goes After ‘Fast and Furious’ Writer-Producer Over Recent Comment About Han

Actor Michelle Rodriguez was not happy when she saw that former Fast & Furious screenwriter Chris Morgan had discussed a purported plot point of the franchise in a recent interview, voicing her displeasure on Twitter on Monday, Aug. 5.

I’ve been around since the beginning way before Chris Morgan came along & he has absolutely nothing to do with where this narrative is or where it’s going FYI 😒 Hobbs and Shaw writer promises that justice for Han is coming | https://t.co/B3ZbIZ5vot https://t.co/6u2oDTec5U — Michelle Rodriguez (@MRodOfficial) August 6, 2019

The actor was referring to Morgan’s comments on the recently trending hashtag #JusticeForHan, which was an attempt by franchise fans to secure justice for the character of Han Seoul-Oh (Sung Kang), who was killed by Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw. Shaw was revealed to have killed Han in Fast & Furious 6, making the antagonist of Furious 7 before he reluctantly became a member of the team in The Fate of the Furious, ultimately joining Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) as a hero in the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love ‘Justice for Han,’” Morgan told Entertainment Weekly. “Han is a character that I adore. I would say that the super-arc for Deckard Shaw is going to be one of the most interesting, cool, rewarding character arcs in the franchise. Justice for Han is owed. It’s something we have discussed for a very long time and want to give the right due to. I think the audience will be satisfied and should know it’s coming.”

The character of Han became such a fan favorite after his appearance and subsequent death in Tokyo Drift that the creative team found ways to include him in the franchise’s next three films.

Han’s death is clearly meant to have affected Shaw, and it was alluded to in Hobbs & Shaw in only one line, when Shaw says, “There’s things I’ve done that I have to make amends for.”

“That line was specifically written and put in there just to let everyone know that he is talking about Han — it is on his mind,” Morgan said of Shaw’s statement. “It tortures him, and he’s going to get to it.”

Morgan first joined the Fast & Furious franchise for its third installment, Tokyo Drift, while Rodriguez has appeared in five of the films, including the first in 2001. Morgan has written on every Fast film since Tokyo Drift including Hobbs & Shaw, though he is not working on the upcoming Fast 9. Statham is not slated to appear in Fast 9.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin